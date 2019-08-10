Sorcery Or CGI? Here’s Why Kim Kardashian Has The Internet Assuming She Knifed-Up Her Face For The 9th Time
Kim Kardashian’s ‘New’ Face Is Confusing The Hell Out Of Her Fans
Kim Kardashian looks like she just hit the update button on her face and fans are perplexed. It wouldn’t be surprising that a woman who makes her money in the beauty industry would hit up her plastic surgeon for a tune-up. This time, whatever Kim has gotten done, it’s making her look like a younger clone of herself.
The rumors she changed her face started with this campaign for her new eye-shadow palette. Kimberly looks like Aaliyah and Toni Braxon, 20 years ago.
View this post on Instagram
I’m so excited to announce my new 90’s inspired collection of all matte formulas- The Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa Collections!!! I get a lot of my makeup inspiration from the 90’s and love how nostalgic this entire collection is. The collection features 2 10-Pan Eyeshadow Palettes, 6 Lipsticks in a brand new matte formula, 6 Lip Liners, and 5 Eyeliners. Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa are two entirely different color ranges, so there are so many looks you can create with this collection. I can’t wait for you guys to try it!!! Launching to kkwbeauty.com on Friday, 08.16 at 12pm pst #kkwbeauty
Then this selfie takes the cake.
Do YOU think Kim got something done to her mug or is it just the magic of photoshop? Hit the flip to see how this mystery is unfolding on Twitter.
