Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley #RHOA Reconcile, Reproposal Rumors Surface
Porsha Williams Confirms Dennis McKinley Reconciliation
Porsha Williams is back with her baby daddy.
After rumors surfaced that Porsha and Dennis McKinley reconciled after a brief breakup, Porsha confirmed the news herself. The RHOA star told her Dish Nation family that they’re back together and confirmed that he showed up on a recent cast trip to Canada.
“We’re taking it one day at a time and we’re working on it,” said Porsha about baby PJ’s father.
As previously reported while Porsha was whining with the ladies in Toronto for Caribana, Dennis was by Porsha’s side at the Carribean Carnival’s King And Queen Showcase.
Allegedly, however, he wasn’t just there for a good time, he actually came to Canada to repropose to his wife to be.
Oh?
Hit the flip for more details.
RadarOnline is reporting that Porsha Williams got engaged again to Dennis and an “exclusive eyewitness” watched as he once again got down on one knee.
“Tanya Sam threw a party for the ladies on the glamorous rooftop pool bar of Lavelle in downtown Toronto, and all of the ladies, including NeNe [Leakes], Kenya [Moore] and Kandi [Burruss] filed in around 11,” Toronto social columnist Shinan Govani exclusively told Radar about the wild party.
Govani told Radar that Bravo cameras were rolling when Dennis popped the question.
“Tanya made a little speech thanking the partiers for being there…and surprise, surprise, announced that a certain someone had flown in special,” social columnist Govani told Radar about the RHOA ladies filming in Toronto and shared his exclusive photo from the night.
“It was Dennis, Porsha’s baby daddy,” Govani told Radar about the surprise guest. “He appeared out of the crowd, and Porsha seemed surprised.”
The eyewitness also allegedly has more details, claiming that Dennis admitted to “almost losing his family” before popping the question. Porsha of course allegedly accepted.
A contrite Dennis admitted the trouble the couple had been having, saying: “I know I almost lost my family two months ago,” Govani revealed to Radar Dennis said.
“Suddenly he was on his knees, and re-proposing,” Govani told Radar about McKinley popping the question again to the mother of his daughter.
“Porsha accepted, and yelled, ‘I’m engaged!’ again,” Govani spilled to Radar.
NOW this should make for an epic moment on RHOA season 12. Porsha is indeed back to wearing her engagement ring.
Will YOU be watching this fall to see Porsha’s alleged reproposal?
