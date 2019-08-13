Spicy! Nicki Minaj Confronts Joe Budden On Queen Radio, Sparks Twitter Chaos

Nicki Minaj Vs. Joe Budden

Our fave mess-magnet Nicki Minaj FINALLY got a chance to sink her claws into professional trash talker Joe Budden who appeared on her popular Queen Radio show on Apple’s Beats 1 platform where she SNAPPED on the brunch-booted bachelor in a deliciously messy segment that went left very quicky.

At some point, the two were on friendly terms which seemed like forever ago based on Nicki’s pink fury that stemmed from not-so-nice things Budden said about her in the past.

Yep, those things and those other comments he made during the shady Cardi-“Motosport” saga that came with big shiny receipts.

“If you wanna talk about specifics, I can sit up here and give you five specific moments,” snarled Nicki. “I’m saying that when I say what the f*** it is, that’s what the f*** it is. Another example is when I explained how ‘Motorsport’ came about and you were one of the people — it might have been you and your sidekick Akademiks.”

Whew chillay, it was a big, loud, crazy (and very entertaining) MESS that sparked hilarious chaos across the whole entire internet.

Joe Budden trying to escape Nicki like #QueenRadio pic.twitter.com/XJILVmzFsq — Cameron Grant (@IAmCoolerCam101) August 12, 2019

Peep the hilarious chaos over Nicki SNAPPING on Joe Budden on the flip.