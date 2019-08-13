Barbie Vs. The Breakfast Club: Charlamagne Tha God Responds To Nicki Minaj’s Claims That He Led A ‘Hate Train’ Against Her

Charlamagne Tha God Addresses Nicki Minaj’s Comments About Him

Nicki Minaj has everyone talking today, for one reason or another.

She’s undoubtedly one of the most talked about rappers in the game, which is only emphasized each and every time she hosts an episode of her program, Queen Radio. On yesterday’s episode, she went at people like Joe Budden and Trina, but a few stray shots were sent Charlamagne Tha God’s way. But luckily, he’s got his own radio show to defend himself on.

During The Breakfast Club‘s Rumor Report segment on Tuesday morning, Charlamagne claims that the idea that he “hates” on Nicki is driven by his attempts to always be an objective journalist and not mince his words. He started off by saying he loves Nicki, but admits that things started to go left in their relationship when he gave his honest opinion on her hit single, “Anaconda.”

Despite his not-so-positive opinion on her newer music, he feels that Minaj helped bring in a new era of women rappers and he respects her for that. “I’ve gotten on this radio and said a million times that this whole new wave of female rap is because of Nicki Minaj,” Charlamagne asserted.

This response comes after Nicki Minaj invited the hosts of The Joe Budden Podcast to her Queen Radio show in an effort to confront Joe for calling her a “liar.” In the midst of their conversation, the rapper also claimed that Charlamagne started a “hate train” against her.

The Breakfast Club host still feels that his praise for Nicki is twisted by some of her fans to further the narrative that he doesn’t like her. Which led him to challenge the Barbz to start projecting the positive things people say about her instead of only the negative.