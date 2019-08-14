Petty In Pink: Nicki Minaj Clobbers Rick Ross On The Joe Budden Podcast, Sparks Even More Chaos

Nicki coming for rick Ross….. pic.twitter.com/UrSEzFMOmv — Leonardo Del Negro (@NateHipHopHead) August 14, 2019

Nicki Minaj Vs. Rick Ross

Nicki Minaj continued her pink terror streak by firing shots at Rick Ross over yearsss-old comments he made while she was dating Meek Mill.

If you remember, Rawse addressed their split on his 2017 song “Apple of My Eye” (“I told Meek I wouldn’t trust Nicki/Instead of beefin’ with your dog”) which clearly boiled inside Nicki who shared her very, very loud thoughts on the popular Joe Budden podcast.

“I went and sat down in a meeting with President Obama, and Ross was there.” [He] texted [Meek] after the meeting and said, ‘Yo, this chick is a keeper.’ I saw the text myself with my own eyes, ‘This chick is a keeper. She went in a room full of rappers and spoke to Obama and the first thing out of her mouth was about you and figuring out your probation situation.'”

She continued, “And then you come out with an album, when it’s time to sell some weak-ass f*****’ album, and try to disrespect Nicki Minaj?”

Wheewwwww, she went all the way IN on her ex-collab buddy and shattered Twitter for the third day in a row.

This is what it sounds like listening to Nicki on the #JoeBuddenPodcast today 😭 pic.twitter.com/U9t7acylHk — Chad Wilson (@Chadilllac) August 14, 2019

