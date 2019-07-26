Desus & Mero: Common Talks His New Book, Hooping With D-Wade & Past Ice Cube Beef [Video]

Common Chops It Up With Desus & Mero About His New Book

Rapper, actor, writer, and philanthropist Common was the latest guest to stop by Desus & Mero for a completely raw conversation.

During their time together, the Chicago native talks about his new book, Let Love Have the Last Word, his upcoming album, how he feels about the current state of hip-hop music, and his past beef with fellow rap legend Ice Cube.

Peep the interview down below to hear the interview in it’s entirety: