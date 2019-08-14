Danai Gurira Takes A Quiz To Find Out Which Avenger She Really Is [Video]

Danai Gurira Stops By The Buzzfeed Offices To Take A Quiz

With Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game in the books, it’s probably gonna be a while before we get another installment of the popular franchise. Not only that, it seems like the highly-anticipated sequel to Black Panther is also far, far away.

With that void in all of our hearts, Danai Gurira has some content that will make us all forget the pain for just a little bit. The Walking Dead and Black Panther star stopped by the Buzzfeed offices to take a quiz and find out what Avenger she really is.

The answer might surprise you.