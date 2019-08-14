BlackGirlMagic Georgia Teen Wins Doodle For Google Contest With Special Tribute To Her Mom [Video]

Georgia Teen Wins Doodle For Google Competition With Tribute To Mom

Once a year, Google holds a country-wide competition that encourages students to create their own interpretation of the company logo. This year, the Doodle for Google winner paid tribute to her mother when conjuring up her artistic vision.

According to USA Today, Georgia teen Arantza Peña Popo secured the win with her doodle entitled, “Once you get it, give it back.” The theme for this year’s competition was “When I grow up, I hope…,” and Popo created a portrait that depicts a framed photo of her mom carrying an infant Arantza. Painted underneath the framed photo of her mom is an adult version of Arantza standing above her aged mother and giving her care. The 18-year-old artist was announced as the winner of the contest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

When asked why she chose to paint a picture of her mom, Arantza said:

“I think it was just a chance to thank her for all she’d done. Sometimes I think of the cost of raising a child all the way to adulthood and since I know I can’t instantly pay my mom back hundreds of thousands of dollars, I can at least pay her back in a sincere doodle.”

Arantza’s picture was selected from more than 200,000 submissions. She will receive a $30,000 scholarship, a $50,000 technology package for her school and special travel to Google’s headquarters in California.

Get it Arantza!