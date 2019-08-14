#LHHH: K. Michelle Makes A Lil’ Mess When Moniece Tells Her About Going On Tour With Apryl [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
#LHHH Kimberly Moniece Apryl

Source: VH1 / VH1

Kimberly Reacts To Moniece And Apryl Going On Tour Together

Things got REALLY weird on the new episode of Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood when near-eskimo sisters Moniece and Apryl agree to go on tour together to secure their collective bags.

When the ladies broke the news to K. Mich-…Kimberly…she didn’t bite her tongue in expressing her disapproval.

Press play below to see what happened.

Welp.

Categories: Live Performance, News, Really????

