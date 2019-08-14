Spitting & Yelling: Sebastian Telfair Becomes Completely UNHINGED As He’s Sentenced To 3.5 Years Over Gun Charges

Sebastian Telfair Sentencing Turns Into A Scene

Sebastian Telfair is heading to prison over the gun charges he racked up in the summer of 2017 and he’s not taking it gracefully at all.

On Monday, Telfair was sentenced to 3 and a half years in prison and a complete meltdown over the sentencing ensued. The father began crying, foaming at the mouth while screaming in defense of himself. According to Daily Mail, he yelled:

‘Please don’t take me from society right now,’ Telfair told the court. ‘I am 34. I can go play in China for six years and take care of my family. I’m waiting for my daughter right now to get her period. Real mental illness because I wasn’t around… She hasn’t even gotten her period yet.’

The ex-NBA star was accused by officers of possessing three loaded handguns, a submachine gun, extended magazines, ammunition, and a ballistic vest. The officers also claimed to have smelled the scent of marijuana coming from his vehicle and a “roach” or smoked piece of weed was said to be found in the car as well.

Telfair denied being in possession of drugs during his outburst.

‘I’m being convicted on perjury. Your honor, I swear he took it out his pocket. Nobody was smoking right there. Nobody was smoking your honor. What my community gonna do? We’ve been doing basketball classes for 15 years. Don’t let them do this to me.”

