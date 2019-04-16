Worse Than Jail: Derailed Hoop Star Sebastian Telfair’s Wife AND Mistress Testified At His Gun Trial & It Was MESSY AF

Sebastian Telfair’s Wife Reveals He Stole Her Cars, Clothes, Jewelry To Give To Mistress In Gun Trial Testimony

The gun possession trial involving ex-NBA star Sebastian Telfair has finally started and it’s playing out like a novela.

The ex-Portland Trailblazer’s estranged wife AND his mistress both took the stand against him — as his girlfriend in the gallery interrupted the proceedings Monday according to a New York Post report.

First his wife, Samantha Loida-Telfair testified that before her husband was busted for allegedly having a truck filled with guns and ammo he stole her clothing, three cars and about $250,000 in jewelry — and gave them to his mistress.

Samantha alleges that a few months before his 2017 arrest, she went home to find her bedroom closet cleaned out. The couple stayed in their house in Orlando while leading separate lives according to Samantha so she was shocked. Along with all of her clothes, cars, and jewelry, Loida-Telfair testified that her husband’s collection of guns, a bulletproof vest, and an extended clip had also gone missing.

After realizing all of her things had gone missing, Loida-Telfair testified that she went to a storage facility where she and Telfair had a shared unit and found he had separate units under his name and that of Caterina Scotto. She had never heard or seen this woman’s name prior to that day according to testimony.

“Sebastian gave Caterina all my clothes and all my belongings,” she said.

Loida- Telfair testified that she lied to the storage unit employee to get access to her husbands and Caterina Scotto’s information, finding the woman’s address and she popped up at her house. There is where she found the three missing cars, and she used her key to drive away with her Range Rover.

YIkes!! The trial got even messier when Caterina, the mistress, took the stand and Telfair’s CURRENT girlfriend heckled her.

