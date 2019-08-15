BBWLA Beef: Malaysia Mauls Jackie Over THESE Disrespectful ‘Dirty Kid’ Comments

Malaysia Pargo Confronts Jackie Christie On “Basketball Wives”

Viewers of last night’s “Basketball Wives” saw some serious drama unfold between two friends. On the latest episode, the ladies childishly played a game of Telephone over a series of rumors. One rumor that stood out, in particular, was spread by Jackie Christie who told the group that someone in Atlanta heard some particularly nasty gossip about Malaysia Pargo.

According to the gossiper, Jennifer Williams and her friend Dominique were making mean comments about Malaysia alleging that she was booted from her L.A. home and consistently left her kids at home unattended so they were “dirty” and unkempt.

MESSY.

That info eventually found its way to Malaysia who confronted Jennifer at a party. Jennifer and Dominique denied spreading the rumor however and pointed out that Malaysia’s pal Jackie Christie was actually the one repeating the mess.

“Jackie asked me a bunch of a stuff, the first time I heard it was when Jackie said something,” said Jennifer.

The end result? A big blowup between Malaysia and Jackie that looks like it might get physical.

“They said that my friend Jackie Marie Christie has been gong around spreading lies about me,” said Malaysia. “Malaysia now you know that that’s a damn lie,” said Jackie. “They’re crazy—and they’re f***g lying.”

This. Is. A. Mess.

If you saw the full episode then it’s clear that Jackie should’ve told her friend Malaysia exactly what Jennifer allegedly said FIRST—instead she went around telling the other ladies about the rumor and that’s probably why Malaysia’s so hurt.

Malaysia has yet to speak on the drama and she’s currently vacationing in Bali.

