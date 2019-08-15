The Life Of Ky: Kylie Jenner Dons Frilly Frock For Stop In South Of France With Stormi And Travis Scott

- By Bossip Staff
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott take Stormi to lunch in Antibes

Source: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com / Splash News

Kylie Jenner And Family Continue Their European Vacation

Newly 22-year-old makeup mogul Kylie Jenner continued to enjoy her European yacht vacation this week with stops in the South of France.

Baby we should hit the South of France✨

The reality star shared some South of France snaps on the gram and made sure to tag her Gucci glasses and Hermes bag. Must be nice riiiiiight.

Meanwhile we’re mostly just here for Stormi and dad Travis Scott smiling it up in the Southern French sunshine.

Hit the flip for more photos from the trip.

