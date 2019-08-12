Megan Thee Stallion, Kehlani, Ciara & More Beautycon Baddies Link Up In Los Angeles [Photos]

Beautycon 2019 Photos

The 2019 Beautycon Festival took place this weekend at the Los Angeles Convention Center and a bevy of baddies were seen on the scene.

Celebrities, influencers, hair and makeup artists celebrated all things glam at the annual fest and this year, one of the featured panels included a talkback with Megan Thee Stallion.

The Houston hottie was interviewed by her buddy Kehlani and the duo posed for pics with Ciara.

Megan also spoke on her “hot girl summer” movement and told Access that she’s been in the studio with Drake.

Other attendees included Ms. Tina Lawson, Angela Rye, “Crayon Case” creator SupaCent, Kandi and forever fine Kelly Rowland who sent out a message to all the brown skin girls.

“I’m happy in my skin. Secure in being myself and understanding womanhood, motherhood, wifehood,” she expressed. “I remember wanting to see texture and wanting to see brown… seeing a magazine cover, saying, ‘This is what beauty looks like.’ And it was three white women with blonde hair. We still have a way to go,” said Kelly Rowland according to E! Online.

Have YOU ever been to Beautycon? Kandi and Riley have…

Looks like a good glam time!

Check out more photos on the flip.