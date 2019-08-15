Politicking: Cardi B Sits Down With Bernie Sanders To Pick His Brain About Jobs, Healthcare, And Police Brutality [Video]

Cardi B Interviews Bernie Sanders About The Issues Important To Her

The unlikely duo that is Bernie Sanders and Cardi B sat down together at The TEN Nail Bar in Detroit a few weeks back to discuss the major issues facing our country. Belcalis explained she wanted to interview the presidential candidate to raise awareness of his platform among her fans who might not be familiar. She said that she sees advocating for Democratic candidates as a way to remove Donald Trump from office in 2020.

Their discussion is finally being unleashed today, where we can finally see what these two talked about together. In the interview, Cardi asks Bernie questions about healthcare, jobs, police brutality, and more.

Check out the conversation in its entirety below: