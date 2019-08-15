“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” Exclusive: Bow Wow Tells JD His Latest Lady Friend Told Him “If We Have Sex, You’re My Man!”[VIDEO]

Bow Wow Reveals His Newest Love Interest Is Trying To Call Him Her Man

It’s Thursday and there’s a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” airing tonight! We’ve got an exclusive clip of Bow Wow talking to Jermaine Dupri about his latest jawn, and it seems like things are not going as planned for him! Check it out below:

Here’s more on the episode:

After putting Corri on ice, Bow makes a bold move and invites his ex, Angela Simmons to Shaniah’s 21st birthday bash. Corri keeps tabs on Bow’s moves. Tension between Da Brat and Drea Kelly escalates. Waka enters the lion’s den with Tammy.

GROWING UP HIP HOP ATLANTA – “DANGEROUS LIAISONS” – Airs Thursday, August 15th at 9/8C on WeTV