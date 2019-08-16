Retro Thirst Alert! Here’s What The Hottest ’90s Hot Boys Look Like Now

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 30

View this post on Instagram

Is #bumperrobinson still your 90s bae? #issa90sbaby

A post shared by Nicki 90s (@nicki90s) on

Hottest ’90s Hot Boys In 2019

We’re baaaack with another delicious dose of ’90s nostalgia guaranteed to have you re-swooning (or wondering where things went wrong) this weekend. This time, we compiled the hottest ’90s hot boys who sizzled screens, snatched souls and stole girlfriends with a lick of the lips.

Oh yes, it’s lit (as the kids say) and the perfect time to revisit your fave flicks from the greatest cinema decade EVER (of ALL-TIME).

View this post on Instagram

Back #home on a perfect night! #mycity

A post shared by LEON (@wwwjustleon) on

Hit the flip to see what the hottest ’90s panty-melters look like now.

View this post on Instagram

Is #bumperrobinson still your 90s bae? #issa90sbaby

A post shared by Nicki 90s (@nicki90s) on

Bumper Robinson

2014 Soul Train Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Earl Gibson/BET/Getty Images for BET

DeVante Swing

View this post on Instagram

Back #home on a perfect night! #mycity

A post shared by LEON (@wwwjustleon) on

Leon

    Continue Slideshow

    Fredro Starr

    View this post on Instagram

    Stopping and smelling flowers like a MF…..!

    A post shared by Taye Diggs (@tayediggsinsta) on

    Taye Diggs

    View this post on Instagram

    MY Queen and My Young King #JonesFamily 💜♠️

    A post shared by Rome (@cityofrome) on

    Romeo, Immature

    View this post on Instagram

    #grateful

    A post shared by Christopher "Play" Martin (@the_playgroundz) on

    Christopher “Play” Martin

    View this post on Instagram

    Today’s Scripture – Let God do it! "And will not God bring about justice for his chosen ones, who cry out to him day and night?…" (Luke 18:7) He Brings Justice Have you been crying out to the Lord for something? Maybe there’s a situation in your life that’s been overwhelming, and you feel like you’ve done EVERYTHING YOU KNOW TO DO but can’t see a way through. Be encouraged today because we serve a God of JUSTICE! He is faithful to His Word, and HE WILL ALWAYS be faithful to you. Not only is He a God of justice, He is YOUR VINDICATOR. One thing we have to remember is that our battle is NOT with the person who may have wronged us. Scripture says that the enemy of our souls, the accuser of the brethren, is our ultimate enemy. Know today that God already has a plan; He already knows the future, and He WILL bring about justice! Before eternity is through, He WILL right the wrongs that have been done to you. Your part is to RELEASE THE SITUATION into His capable hands. You don’t have to straighten everybody out or right the wrongs in your life; that’s God’s job. TRUST HIM with your future because the God of justice is working things out on your behalf! A Prayer for Today "Father God, today I release every care, every concern, every situation that is beyond my control. I trust that You are working things out for my good, and You are bringing justice to me. Thank You for Your goodness and faithfulness in my life in Jesus’ name. Amen." #ginuwine #love #GODISGREAT

    A post shared by Official Elgin B Lumpkin (@ginuwine) on

    Ginuwine

    Michael DeLorenzo

    View this post on Instagram

    Zone…

    A post shared by NOKIOTIC‼️ (@tamirnokioruffin) on

    Nokio

    View this post on Instagram

    Gym stay ready!!!!!!!!!!Get There!!!!!!

    A post shared by Tyrin Turner (@tyrinturner) on

    Tyrin Turner

    View this post on Instagram

    For whoever needed to hear this. Love It or Leave It Alone!

    A post shared by Big Daddy Kane (@officialbigdaddykane) on

    Big Daddy Kane

    The Not Alone Foundation Hosts Second Biennial Diamond Awards - Red Carpet

    Source: Moses Robinson/Getty Images

    Mel Jackson

    Andrew Keegan

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415161718192021222324252627282930
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.