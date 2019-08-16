Blac Chyna’s Bestie Accuses Her Of Embezzling Money, Gets Booted Off Of Her Subscription Reality Show
Blac Chyna is one friend lighter today after tossing her bestie out in front of cameras.
In the clip from her subscription reality show, Chyna is seemingly saying that she gifted her friend Treasure so much money she needed to start claiming it on her taxes as income paid out! That must have been stacks and stack of cash for her to be worrying about the IRS taxing her for it. Treasure does admit that she works for Chyna and is at her beck and call, so what’s the issue?
Treasure has never been on Chyna’s payroll, instead had to file as an independent contractor for accepting the gifted money from her friend.
Immediately, Treasure fires back at Chyna, accusing her of “embezzling” cash. But it seems like her accusation is empty…or she’s holding back receipts.
“Blac Chyna: I give you money on top of thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars! You’re s0 ungrateful. You fall into the category of, like, Toni – and that’s how I’m looking at you. And it’s really sad.
Treasure: Wow! Me?
Chyna: I gave you so much money that I had to make you fill out a W9! And that’s f*cked up!
Treasure: No, you asked me to fill out a W9 to help you embezzle money.”
She was kicked out promptly by Chyna after she blurted out the alleged tea. Hit play to see it!
Do YOU think the friends will get over this? Hit the flip to see Treasure’s response to Chyna after the fight.
In a deleted IG post, Blac Chyna’s ex-bestie express regret over filming with her, but now she sees Chyna’s REAL side.
@mztreasuregemz When I Heard The Intro I Should Have Known.. The Feelings Were Never Reciprocated.. Its Not Each Other, It’s Me Always There For You! Always Had Your Back! I Would Never Let Anyone Hurt You Or Put You In A Bad Position or Light.. if I Could Prevent It! I Love Whole Hearted And Everyone Who Knows Me Knows That..I Do Not Know What Happened For This To Happen Like This ?? I Was Blind sided By The Production Team & Someone Who I Considered Family. Initially This Was Suppose To Show Angela White..The Mother, Business Woman & Friend.. We Ain’t Seen Nothing But Blac Chyna Destroying Her Relationships With People Who Love Her. Like I Said I Would Do Anything For Her, Which Included A Lot Of Things That Hurt Me Just To Ensure She Succeeds! I Have Always Been A Support System For You Always Because You Always Said You Had No One Else.. But I Have Siblings Friends And Family Who Love Me!! I’m Everyone’s Favorite Sister, Cousin, Friend and So On! So I Know It’s Not Me! I Swear if Had I Known I Would Lose My BestFriend In A 5 Minute Set Up Conversation.. I Would Have Never Even Filmed.”
