Blac Chyna’s Bestie Accuses Her Of Embezzling Money, Gets Booted Off Of Her Subscription Reality Show

Blac Chyna Tosses Her Friend Treasure After She Accuses Her Of Embezzling Money

Blac Chyna is one friend lighter today after tossing her bestie out in front of cameras.

In the clip from her subscription reality show, Chyna is seemingly saying that she gifted her friend Treasure so much money she needed to start claiming it on her taxes as income paid out! That must have been stacks and stack of cash for her to be worrying about the IRS taxing her for it. Treasure does admit that she works for Chyna and is at her beck and call, so what’s the issue?

Treasure has never been on Chyna’s payroll, instead had to file as an independent contractor for accepting the gifted money from her friend.

Immediately, Treasure fires back at Chyna, accusing her of “embezzling” cash. But it seems like her accusation is empty…or she’s holding back receipts.

“Blac Chyna: I give you money on top of thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars! You’re s0 ungrateful. You fall into the category of, like, Toni – and that’s how I’m looking at you. And it’s really sad. Treasure: Wow! Me? Chyna: I gave you so much money that I had to make you fill out a W9! And that’s f*cked up! Treasure: No, you asked me to fill out a W9 to help you embezzle money.”

She was kicked out promptly by Chyna after she blurted out the alleged tea. Hit play to see it!

