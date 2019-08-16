Must See: Normani’s “Motivation” Visual Is A SLAYING Tribute To Early 2000’s Pop Stars, Yaki Weaves Were Snatched! [Video]

Normani’s “Motivation” Video Is A WINNER!

For a minute now, fans of ex-Fifth Harmony singer Normani have been giving her the flowers she deserves for being a triple threat, but her latest video and song release has really secured her pop star status. The 23-year-old pays tribute to the top pop stars who were killing isht back in the early 2000s

There are so many dope dance and visual references in the video, folks have been arguing over it since it’s midnight release. From Beyoncé, JLo, Ciara, Omarion, Usher, even Britney Spears, Normani’s paying homage to them all.

Hit play and tell us if you’re impressed with this like everyone else!