Collapsed Caucasian Coupledom: Miley Cyrus’ New Single Hints At Why She And Liam Hemsworth May Have Called It Quits

Less than a week after announcing her split from her longtime boo and husband Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus dropped a new single that could give us some insight into what went wrong.

The lyrics in the brand new song seem to reflect on the struggles behind the scenes of their 10-year-relationship, and according to reports from TMZ , two different sources say that’s exactly what she wrote the song about. https://twitter.com/MileyCyrus/status/1162213287016054785?s=20

Cyrus released “Slide Away” on Friday, featuring artwork that depicts a bottle of booze and pills floating around in a pool.

“Once upon a time it was paradise. Once upon a time I was paralyzed. I think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights. But it’s time to let it go,” the lyrics read.

The former Disney star singing about something that once was so great and that now coming to an end has people thinking she’s referring to her 10-year relationship with Liam.

While both parties have personally kept the reasons for their break-up private, sources close to the situation seem to have conflicting stories coming from both sides of the fence.

Sources close to Miley told TMZ that she tried desperately to save her relationship, but grew tired of Liam’s apparent partying. On the other hand, Liam’s side stated that the drug and alcohol accusations were only used a cover for Miley’s recent outrageous public behavior.