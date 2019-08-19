YFN Lucci Takes Young Thug Feud To The Next Level By Claiming He Smashed Thug’s Boo And Twitter Is DRAGGING This Person

Well, this was bound to happen. Young Thug and YFN Lucci have been engrossed in a nasty feud for four years now and it has just exploded. On Thug’s latest album “So Much Fun,” he rapped about an incident in Lenox Mall that was apparently aimed at one YFN Lucci. Lucci responded with a few IG posts of his own:

“Boy almost sh***ed on his self in Lennox. CAP A$$ ALBUM.”

To which, Thug replied with; “If ain like what u do for your mother and kids I WOULD’VE BEEN KILLED YOU.”

Uhhhhhhh.

Lucci took to IG stories and said that he had previous relations with Thug’s boo Jerrika Karlae. She responded with some tweets of her own: “Tell yo b**** a$$ n**** to brag on some he really got like you and stop clout chasing on some HE NEVER HAD @Reginae_Carter1 ! He needa Hold his L LIKE HE HOLDING MY NUTS IN HIS MOUTH!”

She’s since added this and she also posted and deleted a threat to Reginae.

imagine someone speaking on your name that you never fucked, imagine being harassed year by year by a nigga that has no comeback so he taunts a female ! — IG : OKAYKARLAE LIL BITTY BITCH (@OkayKarlae) August 18, 2019

I don’t expect anything any woman on earth to turn her back to disrespect…stand up for yourself or FALL FOR ANYTHING — IG : OKAYKARLAE LIL BITTY BITCH (@OkayKarlae) August 18, 2019

Twitter, of course, took a side. Whose did they take? Thugger’s of course, as YFN has been a source of ridicule for a while and it’s only gotten worse.

When YFN Lucci, without his son, steps outside and spots Young Thug pic.twitter.com/Um543dOZlU — Polo Maruwa (@elchaupo) August 18, 2019

Take a look at the dragging that has transpired.