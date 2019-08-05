Update: Reginae Explains #CucumberChallenge Party Attendance, Says She ONLY Went ‘To Spy’ On YFN Lucci

Reginae Speaks On Cucumber Challenge Footage From Trouble’s Party

By now you’ve probably heard about rapper Trouble’s out of control pool party at an Atlanta mansion. As previously reported Alexis Skyy is getting dragged for publically penetrating a woman with a cucumber during a poolside #CucumberChallenge. Reginae Carter also got hit with shade after folks noted that she previously called the challenge “disgusting” but was CLEARLY at the vegetation slobberation soiree.

Now Reginae’s explaining herself and telling her supporters that she’s innocent in this #CucumberChallenge calamity.

According to Lil Wayne and Toya Wright’s daughter, she was in attendance to spy on her boyfriend YFN Lucci who enjoys #cucumberchallenges and previously got “dumped” by Reginae over it. Reginae says however that she left the pool party when the vegetables came out and also admitted to “looking like a fool” because of her on-again/off-again BF.

“Okay guys . I wanna say this ..

I went to the party to spy on ray(lucci). Females , don’t act like you never did it . But when I heard about the cucumber activities , I left. Tbh , I’ve made myself look like a fool for this man and I apologize for allowing you guys to see it . I’m young and still learning . Unfortunately, every move I make is publicized. I can’t control it . Imma try to be more private for now on . It’s hard because I’ve always been so open and honest . But I gotta learn how to deal with my problems alone and in private.”

Ohhh Reginae. She’s constantly back and forth with Lucci so it seems plausible that she went to the party to “spy” and not to watch women get packed with produce.

Do YOU accept her apology?

