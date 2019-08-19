Here’s What Happened When King Petty 50 Cent Denied Wendy Williams Entry Into His Pool Party

🤔you can’t just show up to my PARTY if you been talking about me. 🤨BITCH wait out side #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #TheKing🍾 pic.twitter.com/o02mlqUtQF — 50cent (@50cent) August 19, 2019

50 Cent and Wendy Williams are the king and queen of petty and when their worlds collide things get ugly as hell. Wendy Williams and 50 Cent have been trading insults and barbs for years now. Well, mostly, as of late it’s been 50 Cent dragging Wendy to hell every chance he gets.

However, Wendy seemed like she thought things were relatively cool enough to attend 50’s big pool party bash this weekend. 50 took it upon himself to make sure that Wendy was DENIED access. He must have gotten tipped off that this was happening because he was there to record the curve, too.

Twitter is in shambles over this whole thing, too. Let the petty wars commence!