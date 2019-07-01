Pride Before The Fall: This Wendy Williams Pose Is The Most Hilarious Photo On The Internet And The Reactions Are COMEDY

Wendy Williams is really out here living her best life since getting back out there after her trash husband has spent the last year or so tormenting her entire life. A part of that best life is hitting Pride and partying in New York. Wendy must have been feeling cute so she got dressed in head to toe rainbow colors, lay on top of a flag and looked like she fell out of the 3rd floor of a building. As a result, we got all sorts of pure comedy and reactions.

When they had the parachute at recess in elementary school. pic.twitter.com/M8esCm3Zm6 — Kevín (@KevOnStage) July 1, 2019

Wendy has found herself so much good will in light of the nasty divorce and someone showing much love on Pride is always going to get met with positivity. She’s also going to be met with a whole lot of jokes. Peep the funniest…