BeyonceWouldNever: The Angriest, Most Brutal Reactions To Jay-Z’s Deal With The NFL

Jay-Z turned the world on its head by deciding to join up with the NFL for social justice initiatives and to help dictate what the league will be doing for its halftime shows. The decision has split the entire country in half with some people thinking Jay’s move is shrewd and the others are calling him a sell out.

As the days have passed and details have spilled out, the criticisms have only grown. Now it’s coming out that he may have told Jermaine Dupri not to take the deal that he eventually agreed upon (or some version of it). The internet has been ruthless in its slander, too with memes and dragging galore.

Take a look…

Nah they saying this was JayZ in front of Goddell & his cronies? pic.twitter.com/2cTrOHVqnQ — Beer Bryant 616 (@DontrellChillis) August 19, 2019

…and get ready to argue.