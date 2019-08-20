Bird Wars: The Popeyes Vs. Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Debate Is Tearing The Black Internet Apart

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 17

Popeyes chicken sandwich

Source: Popeyes / Popeyes

The Chicken Wars are upon us! While the internet was raving about the brand-new Popeye’s chicken sandwich, Chick-Fil-A wanted to remind everyone who was king in these fowl streets. So they sent out this tweet:

That caused Popeyes to fire back with some pettiness of their own:

Wendys even got involved and was part of the clapback:

All hell is broken loose! One thing is for certain, the Popeyes chicken sandwich is all on Chick-Fil-A’s necks, too!

Take a look at the chaos that ensued thanks to one little sandwich.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.