Bird Wars: The Popeyes Vs. Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Debate Is Tearing The Black Internet Apart
- By Bossip Staff
The Chicken Wars are upon us! While the internet was raving about the brand-new Popeye’s chicken sandwich, Chick-Fil-A wanted to remind everyone who was king in these fowl streets. So they sent out this tweet:
That caused Popeyes to fire back with some pettiness of their own:
Wendys even got involved and was part of the clapback:
All hell is broken loose! One thing is for certain, the Popeyes chicken sandwich is all on Chick-Fil-A’s necks, too!
Take a look at the chaos that ensued thanks to one little sandwich.
