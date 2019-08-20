Pooh Hicks On Headline Heat
Pooh Hicks may be new to the reality television scene, but she’s an OG in the Atlanta streets. The actress and former dancer was the newest addition to the latest season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta cast, and when it comes to bringing the drama, she did not disappoint. Pooh stopped by to clear up some of the wildest headlines BOSSIP has written about her life — and if you know anything about Ms. Hicks, then you know that there’s a surplus of wild ish to discuss with her.
She dished on everything from allegedly sleeping with Karlie Redd, to folks saying that her marriage to Hiram Hicks is a fraud. Ms. Pooh is also working on a new book called “Truth Hurts” set to drop later this year. As for her beef with KK, check out the video above to see what she had to say about pressing charges.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.