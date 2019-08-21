Swirl Undone: Fans Speculate After Popular Interracial YouTube Couple Jamie And Nikki Perkins Split

Popular Interracial YouTube Couple Mysteriously Calls It Quits

Viewers of youtube power couple Jamie and Nikki Perkins are trying to figure out why the pair has abruptly called it quits.

The seemingly perfect married folks are known for posting vlogs of their life with two adorable children. Their channel blew up after posting up their wedding video 6 years ago. They’ve amassed over 1.8 million subscribers on the platform. After posting consistently a few times a week, the married folks abruptly stopped producing videos around two months ago.

This week, Jamie and Nikki posted separate statements on their Instagram stories, along with a text-only video on their shared YouTube channel confirming they’re indeed done.

We might not be super familiar with them, but their fans are in complete shambles over the split.

I thought jamie and nikki separating was a rumor but nikki took wife out her bio and now it’s just “mum of 2” pic.twitter.com/LhQQRwu3h5 — randy orton ethusiast (@deesheaux) August 16, 2019

