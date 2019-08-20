The Breakfast Club: Jidenna Talks New Album, Wardrobe Stigma, And The Pain Of Polyamorous Relationships [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
The Breakfast Club Interviews Jidenna
Jidenna sat down with the world’s most dangerous morning show, The Breakfast Club, to talk about his new album, moving back to Africa for 6 months, his polyamorous relationship and much more.
In regards to his polyamory, Jidenna said that the pain of knowing his “girlfriend” was out doing whatever she damn well pleases was the worst pain he ever felt.
Press play below to check out what else he had to say. Ladies, this might be your shot…
Thoughts?
