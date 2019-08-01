Snack Time: Jidenna Flaunts His Tatted Up Bawwwwwdy In New “Tribe” Visuals [VIDEO]

Jidenna Drops New Video For “Tribe”

Jidenna is going super hard with his new album roll out! It seems like just yesterday he announced new music and we’ve already got the visuals for his single “Tribe”. Watch below:

In the visual, Jidenna lets viewers in on what usually happens at a gathering with his tribe, a vibe described via press release as “Stankonia meets Fela’s Shrine in Brooklyn.” Shot during an intimate home soiree, he opens the door and welcomes the camera into a gathering of friends eating, drinking, smoking, and being merry. The action builds towards a climax of dancing as our host breaks it down with inimitable swagger, spirit, and style. Intercutting a long fluid tracking shot, the pacing mirrors the song’s jump from nimble verses into a chantable hook.

“Tribe” paves the way for his highly anticipated second full-length, 85 To Africa, coming on August 23, 2019.

The project marks the culmination of an unbelievable journey for Jidenna. Following the runaway success of his 2017 debut, The Chief, he was evicted from a rental home after the owner foreclosed without notifying him. He was scheduled to immediately begin a tour that began on the I-85 in Atlanta and ended in Johannesburg. Without a home to return to, he wound up living in cities across Africa and created this masterful soundtrack for a road trip across the Atlantic Ocean. This life-changing shift laid the groundwork for 85 TO AFRICA and what promises to be one of the most dynamic, diverse, and definitive projects of 2019.

As a prelude to this journey, also shared an album trailer. In the visual, Jidenna chronicles the events leading up to his move in honest detail before giving a snapshot of what to expect on the album and this incredible journey.

Hit the flip to watch it