Hear Her Clearly: Rapsody Talks New Album ‘Eve’, Jermaine Dupri’s Headazz, And Supporting Sudan [Video]

The Breakfast Club Interviews Rapsody

Rapsody sat down with the world’s most dangerous morning show, The Breakfast Club, to talk about her new album Eve.

In addition to the music, Rap addressed some disrespectful comments made by RapRadar’s Brian “B.Dot” Miller, her reaction to Jermaine Dupri’s thoughts on today’s women rappers, and also the subsequent support she received from Cardi B and the Bardi gang

Rap also drops a CRAZY piece of hip-hop trivia that we damn sure never heard before!

Press play below to see it all.

Can’t wait to hear what Rap and 9th Wonder cooked up for us this go-round. Eve drops August 23!