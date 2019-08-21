The Breakfast Club: Snoop Dogg Talks Death Row Stories, Jay-Z’s NFL Deal, Nipsey Hussle & More [Video]

Snoop Dogg Stops By The Breakfast Club To Discuss His Latest Project

The legend himself, Snoop Dogg, stopped by The Breakfast Club on Wednesday morning to talk about his brand new album, I Wanna Thank Me.

Fresh off receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Snoop tells stories about his old days at death row and even talks forgiving Suge Knight. The rapper also gives his thoughts on Jay-Z’s controversial deal with the NFL, his favorite memories with Nipsey Hussle, and more.

Peep Snoop’s full Breakfast Club interview down below: