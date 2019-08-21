Bish, Be Gone! Liam Hemsworth Files For Divorce From Miley Cyrus QUICK-FAST Just Days After Split

Liam Hemsworth Files For Divorce From Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth has seen enough and now he wants to move on from his relationship with Miley Cyrus ASAP.

According to USMagazine, Liam has officially filed for divorce today just a week and change after the couple announced they were done with each other’s s#!t.

While the two had been dating for almost a decade on and off, they finally said “I do” late last December, but a year of marriage was not in the cards as Liam cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for his divorce petition.

It is a bit strange, however, the Liam was the one to file when it was confirmed to the magazine that Miley was one who first pulled the plug on their dying relationship.

Maybe she still thought there was small sliver of hope, but nope.