“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” Exclusive: Brandon Finally Fesses Up About Firefightin’ Fibs

Brandon Admits To Fire Academy Lie

Liar, liar, pants on fire… We all knew it would come to this, but the time has finally arrived for Brandon Barnes to man up and admit he’s been stretching the truth – ALOT. A brand new episode of WeTV’s hit show “Growing Up Hip Hop ATL” airs TONIGHT! We’ve got an exclusive clip. Check it out below:

And the truth shall set ye free! Do you think Brandon will EVER actually make it into Fire Academy, or has he BURNED that bridge already?

Tune in tonight Thursday, August 22 at 9PM on WE tv.