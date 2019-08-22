No Jumper: Dame Dash Goes IN On Jay-Z And NFL Deal “Everybody Knows Jay Ain’t Isht…He Wifed Girls I Liked” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Dame Dash Blasts Jay-Z On No Jumper Podcast
The formerly apologetic Dame Dash appeared on Adam22’s No Jumper podcast and when asked about his feelings on former BFF Jay-Z’s controversial deal with the NFL he did NOT throw his diamond in the sky…
“Everybody knows Jay ain’t s#!t. Everybody knows that. *chuckles* Listen, if you ask anybody in the industry, it’s common knowledge that Jay ain’t s#!t. He’s about the bag. We all know that. He’s self-preserving. Period.”
Damn then proceeds to talk about the women that Jay allegedly stole from him a decade and change ago.
Real spicy stuff. Press play below to see it all. We took the liberty of starting the video right at the messy part.
Roc-a-fella, y’all.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.