Do Your Job: Cali Cops Arrest Disgruntled Marriott Cook Planning To Murder Co-Workers In Mass Shooting

Marriott Hotel Cook Arrested For Threatening Mass Shooting

There has been an interesting influx in news stories about police foiling potential mass shootings over the past week or so, and it begs the question “Where y’all ass was at when some of these other murderers were openly plotting domestic terror?”, but we digress.

According to DailyMail, Long Beach, California police arrested a disgruntled Marriott hotel cook who told a colleague that he was planning to murder dozens of their co-workers. To be clear, this wasn’t just talk or jokes, buddy was war-ready.

Rodolfo Montoya, of Huntington Beach, California, was allegedly plotting to murder his co-workers and Marriott hotel guests with his cache of high-powered firearms – including two assault rifles, a pump-action shotgun and several pistols – following an undisclosed dispute with his HR department.

The person Rodolfo told, dropped dime to the hotel manager immediately and he called the police to have the cook arrested. Photos from Montoya’s home show THOUSANDS OF ROUNDS of ammunition and shotgun cartridges. Like we said, war-ready.

Peep the video.

We’re glad got this guy off the street. We only hope they treat these white domestic terrorists the same way…