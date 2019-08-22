Zone 6 Takes Six Flags: Future And 21 Savage Rented Out An Atlanta Water Park For ‘Hood Day’

21 Savage And Future Rented Out Six Flag For Their Fellow ATLiens

Future and 21 Savage, along with fellow Atlanta rapper Big Bank Black, all joined forces this week to put together a “hood day” in their hometown.

According to reports from TMZ, the artists rented out the entire Six Flags amusement park in Atlanta for $300K and then proceeded to invite everyone from their hood. The huge Zone 6 celebration not only included a free day in the amusement park, but on top of that, the lucky attendees enjoyed free food and drinks throughout their stay.

The whole thing sounds like the perfect summer day with people having chicken fights in the water, dunking each other, and even being joined by 21 Savage and Big Bank in the lazy river. Other celebrities who were in attendance included Love and Hip Hop’s Tommie and Shekinah Anderson.

Check out soom footage of 21 hanging out with the people down below to get a feel of just how fun this day must have been for everyone involved.

Shoutout to Future, 21 Savage, and Big Bank Black for giving back to the people and letting them have a good time.