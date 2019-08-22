Big Boy’s Neighborhood: Young Thug Gets Real About His Relationship With Rich Homie Quan & Why Lil Wayne Doesn’t Like Him [Video]

Young Thug Chops It Up Over At Big Boy’s Neighborhood

Young Thug is known for a lot of things, one of them being his hatred of and disinterest in interviews. But when it comes to stopping by Big Boy’s Neighborhood–the rapper was in rare form in the presence of a radio legend.

While in the hot seat, Thug answered questions about his new album So Much Fun, his relationship with Nipsey Hussle, how he and Rich Homie Quan get along now, and why he thinks Young Thug doesn’t like him.

Check out the interview to see what Thugger has to say about all of that and more down below: