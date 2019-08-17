Big Boy’s Neighborhood: Snoop Dogg Talks His Love For Suge Knight, Nipsey Hussle Memories, And More [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Snoop Dogg Stops By Big Boy’s Neighborhood For An Interview
Snoop Dogg was the latest celebrity to stop by Big Boy’s Neighborhood.
Throughout their time together, the Long Beach native and the LA radio legend talked about Snoop’s love for Suge Knight, lighting a blunt in the White House, his favorite memories with Nipsey Hussle, and more.
Peep the whole conversation down below:
