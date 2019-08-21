Slime SZN: Young Thug Covers The Fader’s 20th Anniversary Issue, Talks Hiatus, Influence & More

Young Thug Cover The Fader’s 20th Anniversary Issue

After what feels like a lifetime of waiting for new music from Young Thug, the slime god is back, better and doing big things. Thugga graced the cover of The Fader’s 20th anniversary issue fresh off the heels of dropping his highly anticipated debut album So Much Fun. Fader shared some of the hot shots from the spread on Wednesday, and it’s safe to say that Thug and all his unconventional-ness is back to reclaim his rightful place eccentric trap throne.

The ATL rapper dished on everything from his year long break from music, to his influence in hip hop.

“I feel like I started a lot of things. [But] I don’t try to downplay nobody career. I ain’t make they career, I just made a lot of people not be scared to be them. I just like to see people do what they want to do.”

Thug even opened up about the unreleased Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan tracks that were leaked across the internet, telling the mag:

“I feel good about [the leaks]…I probably never would have put [the leaked songs] out, so I’m just happy that they was out.”

Young Thug’s cover story is the first of two featured in the The FADER’s 20th anniversary issue. The mag teamed up with Vinyl Me, Please and Goose Island Beer Company to offer a special artist compilation vinyl bundle featuring some of our favorite artist releases from the year including tracks from Young Thug and many more. The FADER’s 20th anniversary issue is available for pre-order on The FADER’s here.

Hit the flip for more photos and quotes from the dope spread.