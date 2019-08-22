Power Couple Alert: 50 Cent And New Girlfriend Jamira Haines Make It Red Carpet Official

50 Cent Shows Off His New Girlfriend

50 Cent is officially off of the market.

The “Power” executive producer has been spotted with a few women in the past, but this time he’s made things red carpet official. On Tuesday, Curtis Jackson, 44, strutted the red carpet for the “Power” season premiere party in NYC with his new lady, Jamira Haines. It’s unknown how long 50 and Jamira, 24, have been dating but they looked happy together during the event, posing for multiple pictures.

Here they are cheesing it up, with Ice T and CoCo.

Doesn’t 50 look happy??

Jamira is a fitness model and aspiring lawyer who goes by the moniker ‘Cuban Link’ on Instagram. Hit the flip for more of her.