These Melaniny Baddies & ALL Their Wigs Won The #DMXChallenge

I jumped on the #DMXchallenge and let me just say, I love being a black woman. pic.twitter.com/JKeQCsVUqy — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) August 19, 2019

The #DMXChallenge Blows Up Twitter

We love a good hashtag challenge, especially when it showcases melaniny baddies in their finest of wigs like the screen-lickable #DMXChallenge currently melting the whole entire internet.

Based on DMX’s smash hit “What They Really Want” where several women are famously listed by name, the now viral challenge features baddies with a new wig or hair style for every name in delicious video montages that you absolutely need in your life.

Soooooo I’m trying to be about 3 Kim’s again #dmxchallenge 👱🏿‍♀️👩🏾‍🦳👩🏾‍🦰👧🏾💖💖 pic.twitter.com/IiOi74vUpW — Yvonne (@yvonnevictoriaa) August 20, 2019

Peep the best of the #DMXChallenge on the flip.