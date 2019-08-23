Boo-Hoo, Bish: Ms. Nevada 2019 Katie Jo Williams Dethroned Because She’s A Open MAGA Supporter [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View this post on Instagram
"You won't make yourself a name if you follow the rules, history gets made when you're acting a fool" . Thank you Tawana Krabb for my #trump2020 Hat! . #newadventures #america #katiejowilliams #proudmillennial @realdonaldtrump #politics #positivevibes #shareifyoucare #follow #summer #fun #selfie
Ms. Nevada 2019 Dethroned For Social Media Photo In Trump Hat
It’s always fulfilling to see white people denied things especially when said white person feels entitled to something.
Enter Ms. Nevada 2019 Katie Jo Williams. Katie Jo was dethroned after she refused to remove a social media photo that showed her proudly rocking a Donald Trump MAGA hat.
Now she salty.
Press play below to laugh at her pain.
Damn those white tears are delicious.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.