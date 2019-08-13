Hello Summer: Dear White People Is An Annual Reminder That Star Antoinette Robertson’s Bawdy Is Insane
Them: Issa hot girl summa Me: let’s break some necks then… #IslandGyalstyle 🤯————————————————————————- 🗣🎵BROWN SKIN GURLLLLLLLLLLLL 🎶🎶🎶🎶 A we run di worldddddddddd🎵👈🏾💋 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 #melanatedqueen #dearwhitepeople #antoinetterobertson #dearwhitepeoplecoco #thepalacelife @palaceresorts #antyadventures #travelnoire #moonpalacejamaica #antyadventures
If you’ve been watching Dear White People then you know the show is one of the shows that is full of the baddest baddies in the game. Not the least of which is brilliant, beautiful, majestical Antoinette Robertson who’s bougie character is as lovable as she is easy to hate.
But lawd she’s so absolutely gorgeous. On the low, Robertson has been putting her bawdy on blast this summer and the results have been amazing.
Take a look…
🌺🌺🌱B•A•L•I B•L•I•S•S 🌱 🌺🌺———————————————————- “Sometimes being carefree and black is an act of revolution”. – #dearwhitepeople ———————————————————————-So grateful for this self care intervention this past November. Where I got a chance to Eat Pray and Love on myself. I took some time to Heal, Rest and Restore my sanity. (Gained 8lbs and I couldn’t have been happier) ——————————————————————— #antyadventures #antoinetterobertson #baliindonesia
🚧 THAT MELANIN DRIP THO💅🏾🚧 ——————————————————————- 🗣Ya’ll gon get this MELANIN TODAY!!!! & in @herveleger 💅🏾 —————————————— DWP IS STREAMING NOW on @netflix —————————————— How ya’ll like my @dearwhitepeople premier fit? 🗣Spam my comments so I know it’s real😘 Styled by @madisonguest MUA @anthonypazos Hair @tiffdoeshair ———————————————- Dress @herveleger Jewelry @mioharutaka & @zoelevjewelry ———————————————— Reposted @justjared #dearwhitepeople #antoinetterobertson #herveleger Pic1 credit @gettyimages Amanda Edwards Pic 2 credit @charleygallay @justjared @gettyentertainment
💥M•E•L•A•N•A•T•E•D💥 Back to my NYC roots 💁🏾♀️……………….. #dearwhitepeople Guys it’s so surreal doing press in MY city . I remember walking through Times Square saying “ONE DAY” My dreams will come true… Fast forward to today…. I’m living my DREAM. On a dream show for my 3rd season … on a BILLBOARD in Times Square doing a press tour….. It’s so surreal and I’ll never take it for granted. I remember this curly girl roaming this city dreaming her BIG dreams…. she looks just like the girl in this picture ❤️ LOOK AT GOD🙏🏾 Keep Dreaming ya’llllll!!! ————————————————— MUA @jessicasmalls Hair @jadedtresses Styled by @madisonguest Dress by @chiarabonilapetiterobe ———————————————-—————————————- #AntoinetteRobertson #BrownSkinGirl #melanated #melanatedqueen #blackgirlmagic
🗣NECK BREAKING season is upon us …be ready to risk it all or don’t bother #sundressseason 🗣REAL BODIES ARE STILL AND WILL FOREVER BE POPPIN 💯 ————————————————- #antoinetterobertson #dearwhitepeople #melanindrip ——————————————————— Photographer @rikerbrothers Make up @anthonypazos Hair #richardnormangrant Stylist @ririrabbit ———————————————————
