Hello Summer: Dear White People Is An Annual Reminder That Star Antoinette Robertson’s Bawdy Is Insane

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 9

If you’ve been watching Dear White People then you know the show is one of the shows that is full of the baddest baddies in the game. Not the least of which is brilliant, beautiful, majestical Antoinette Robertson who’s bougie character is as lovable as she is easy to hate.

But lawd she’s so absolutely gorgeous. On the low, Robertson has been putting her bawdy on blast this summer and the results have been amazing.

Take a look…

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.