For Your Viewing Pleasure: Future Drops A Video For “100 Shooters” With Some Help From Meek Mill & Doe Boy [Video]

Future, Meek Mill, and Doe Boy Link Up For The “100 Shooters” Video

Future’s “100 Shooters” got the video treatment this week.

The rapper, along with collaborators Meek Mill and Doe Boy, all got together to release the visual for a track they dropped just last month. The video–directed by Gigi and Roy Ben Artzi–features women, tigers, and setting things on fire…what more could you really want?

Future and Meek are set to hit the road for their co-headlining Legendary Nights Tour next week in Chicago. Megan Thee Stallion, YG, and Mustard are all on the roster to open the show across 17 U.S. cities throughout the month of September.