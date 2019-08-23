This Is Actually Documented: Cardi B Compares Herself To A Powerpuff Girl & Calls Herself “Gangsta” In Heated Lawsuit Deposition

Cardi B Compares Herself To A Powerpuff Girl & Calls Herself “Gangsta” In Heated Lawsuit Deposition

Leave it to Cardi B to turn a typical deposition into a full-on show.

Ms. B is currently caught up in a $5 million lawsuit involving a man named Kevin Michael Borphy Jr., who accuses Cardi of using a photo of his tattoo without permission on her mixtape Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1.

Well Cardi’s “gangsta” definitely came out and she gave a whole a$$ deposition on the meaning of “gangsta” at her deposition, according to Yahoo. When Brophy’s lawyer asked Cardi what kind of image she was trying to put out on the cover of her mixtape, she responded:

“I mean I am, I am a gangster. Like, I feel like I am a gangster, like I’m a gangsta. You know? I’m a stand-up girl. You know what I’m saying. I’m a good girl. But you know I have a lot of heart. So I consider myself a gangster. I’m from the hood. And that’s what people from the hood like to consider themselves. I have the heart of a lion; so that’s what I am.”

Are we all clear?

No?

If it helps, she then went on to compare herself to a Powerpuff Girl from the Cartoon Network animation:

“Like I’m not a pretty girl, or I am a pretty girl. But I’m not like this, this pink girly girl. I’m like the Buttercup, you know? There’s three powerful girls. There’s Blossom and there’s Bubbles and there’s Buttercup, the green one. That’s me. That’s who I am.”

Pure courtroom drama material.

Cardi then went on to slam Mr. Borphy Jr. and his lawyer for wasting her time and taking her away from her kid Kulture.

“Your client is claiming that’s he distressed. Where is the proof of him being distressed? How is your client now claiming that I used his likeness for my thing,” Cardi said. “Nobody knows him. Nobody knows what his face looks like. How can you be distressed? How can I ruin your life? It doesn’t make sense to me. This man works in a damn fu**ing surf shop. You’re not a model. You haven’t, like, gone to no damn psychiatrist.”

There’s more:

“Like, I could really be with my kid right now. Like, I’m really upset because I really have to be with my kid…All because of some bullshit trying to get money and then $5,000,000, Are you fu**ing kidding me? That mixtape didn’t even make, not even a million dollars. I got real lawsuits with real sh**, and I got to deal with this bullsh**. This is four hours long taking away from my time, my job, my motherhood.”

Cardi was not having it.

What’s the definition of gangsta again?

When questioned more about the tattoo, Cardi finally explained: