Song Association: Tituss Burgess Sings Mary J. Blige, Anita Baker, and Destiny’s Child [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Tituss Burgess has a lot to say about his new single “45” and he’s not afraid to show it.
The Emmy-nominated actor, singer, and Broadway star stopped by ELLE for a game of Song Association as he celebrates the release of his political anthem. Check out the video down below as the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star shows off his singing chops with songs by Mary J. Blige, Destiny’s Child, and more.
