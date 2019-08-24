Meet The Character: Robin Thede And Gabrielle Dennis Talk “Elisa” From “Gang Orientation” On A Black Lady Sketch Show [Video]

A Black Lady Sketch Show’s Meet The Character “Elisa”

Robin Thede and Gabrielle Dennis sit down for an HBO segment called “Meet The Characters” where they discuss the background and motivations of the character “Elisa” who fan met on A Black Lady Sketch Show‘s “Gang Orientation” bit.

Pretty interesting to get this type of insight from Black women comedic actors.

Press play on it below to watch the conversation.

This is dope. We’re here for it.