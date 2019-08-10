Robin Thede Says She Was Intimidated Working With Angela Bassett On ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Robin Thede Talks About Working On A Black Lady Sketch Show
Robin Thede stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Friday night to talk about her new series, A Black Lady Sketch Show.
While she’s on the couch, she discusses the creative process behind developing her characters, what fans can expect on upcoming episodes of the show, and why she was so nervous to work with Angela Bassett for an episode.
Peep the interview down below to see what Robin has to say:
