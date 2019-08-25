C’mon Bruh: Desmond Howard Apologizes After Making A Hilarious ‘Chappelle Show’ Reference On Live Television

Desmond Howard Apologizes For Acting Up Live On-Air

According to TMZ Sports, Desmond Howard took his love for the “Chappelle’s Show” to a whole new level.

The former Michigan star and ESPN analyst was asked about the Wolverines’ chances against Big Ten rival Ohio State this season during College GameDay’s broadcast when he let out a reference from one of the shoes classic skits.

Howard was asked:

“Will Michigan make a big enough splash to beat Ohio State this year?” Rece Davis asked. “I know you’ve never been asked that question.”

He responded:

“Rece Davis, is Desmond Howard gonna have to choke a b***?…I tell you what, look, I have my barbershop response, and my PC response.”

Howard quickly apologized for the reference by saying.

“I’m a big Wayne Brady fan and I made a comment that was supposed to be taken as a joke,” Howard said. “If I offended anybody, I apologize.”

Guys, guys, guys. I didn't realize this joke was so obscure. https://t.co/YA9vRLomJJ https://t.co/J8GRL4KKhW — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) August 24, 2019

Wayne Brady dropped that “choke a b*** line” during a Chappelle show skit. Brady himself has spoken out in support of Howard using his classic line.